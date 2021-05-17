Tree Medusa

A few photos I set aside of the horse chestnut tree in Dunedin Botanic Garden because they made me think of Medusa. The first day I stood under the tree I thought of Medusa and when I published my initial post Ann Mackay confirmed the same thing so I thought I’d do a ‘Medusa’ post at some stage! ~photos taken 12 May. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

There’s a sign about it being an old tree and not to climb on it.

Some of the branches are amazingly long and lanky.

Surreal!

The shadows added so much more to the scene.

If you like Medusa imagery there’s a fabulous River Medusa artwork in the entrance to Eastern Southland Art Gallery in Gore, Southland. The link is to a post that I published 01 Sept 2019.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)