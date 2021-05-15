Friendly Fantail

In the late afternoon we drove to Black Gully Reserve near Tapanui and did a short bush walk. While we paused on the track, a fantail came to visit and flitted about us (as fantails do), chirruping to us all the while. They flit constantly from side-to-side so my shots are far from ideal but good enough for you to see how cute they are! They do fan their tail out but usually when they’re in flight or more active than this. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Fantail or pīwakawaka (endemic to New Zealand)

~Rhipidura fuliginosa fuliginosa is the South Island sub-species.

Their little white eyebrows give them a lot of personality!

More Information

~from the Department of Conservation

(feature photo shows a fantail with its tail fanned out)

~from Forest and Bird (includes video showing young chicks being fed)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)