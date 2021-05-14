Irises and Goldfish

I spent quite some time on 28 April wandering the Dunedin Botanic Garden while Nigel was busy with his work. The day was grey and bright and tricky for photography. Here’s a few pics I took when I checked out the pond garden and found irises in flower and bright goldfish hiding under water lily leaves.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I posted these because several American bloggers I follow have been publishing beautiful photos of ‘spring’ irises so I thought I’d share my ‘autumn’ irises 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

