Irises and Goldfish

I spent quite some time on 28 April wandering the Dunedin Botanic Garden while Nigel was busy with his work. The day was grey and bright and tricky for photography. Here’s a few pics I took when I checked out the pond garden and found irises in flower and bright goldfish hiding under water lily leaves.
I posted these because several American bloggers I follow have been publishing beautiful photos of ‘spring’ irises so I thought I’d share my ‘autumn’ irises 🙂
Sounds like the Gardens provided you with lots of beautiful images and captures Liz.
Both of us love and even adore the Gardens, Kay. Very grateful for the beauty and the learning that we get to enjoy there!
