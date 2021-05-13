Proper Autumn

What a difference it makes when the sun’s out! Yesterday morning we departed our motel and then I spent more time back in the Dunedin Botanic Garden while Nigel did a site visit for his work. I wondered what difference the sun’s presence would make to the horse chestnut tree – here’s what I saw 🙂

A little comment-chat with Linda Leinen inspired my title, thanks Linda!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour, 2021