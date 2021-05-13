Proper Autumn

What a difference it makes when the sun’s out! Yesterday morning we departed our motel and then I spent more time back in the Dunedin Botanic Garden while Nigel did a site visit for his work. I wondered what difference the sun’s presence would make to the horse chestnut tree – here’s what I saw 🙂

A little comment-chat with Linda Leinen inspired my title, thanks Linda!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour, 2021

4 thoughts on “Proper Autumn

  1. I see what you mean about the carpet of autumn leaves over there now. I remember horse-chestnut trees and their distinctive seed balls from growing up in New York, where some people planted them. In Austin we have several native Aesculus taxa that grow as small trees.

