For Mothers Day Sunday 09 May, I settled on this beautiful rose with the wonderful name of Faithful Friend.
It’s in the rose garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. It evidently blooms for a long season as the first two photos were taken by me 28 April 2021 and the last by Nigel on 08 Dec 2019.
label: Hybrid Tea, Faithful Friend. Dickson, UK 2001
The next photo was posted to my blog back in Dec 2019
~taken by Nigel on 08 Dec 2019
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
Beautiful
What a gorgeous colour
