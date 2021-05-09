Faithful Friend

For Mothers Day Sunday 09 May, I settled on this beautiful rose with the wonderful name of Faithful Friend.

It’s in the rose garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. It evidently blooms for a long season as the first two photos were taken by me 28 April 2021 and the last by Nigel on 08 Dec 2019.

label: Hybrid Tea, Faithful Friend. Dickson, UK 2001

The next photo was posted to my blog back in Dec 2019
~taken by Nigel on 08 Dec 2019

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

