Little Red Tree

A short walk up the road toward the edge of town is a small fenced-off park. Inside there’s a little maple tree that, if you can catch it in the right light, makes a fiery flame of red-hot foliage like a flare. I was happy with the photos I got yesterday afternoon. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
There’s an only red tree just this color in the hill country, in the middle of the pasture. I look for it every time I’m in the area in autumn. My timing wasn’t right last fall, but maybe next year!
It’s a real stand out, Liz!
