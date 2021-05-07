Little Red Tree

A short walk up the road toward the edge of town is a small fenced-off park. Inside there’s a little maple tree that, if you can catch it in the right light, makes a fiery flame of red-hot foliage like a flare. I was happy with the photos I got yesterday afternoon. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)