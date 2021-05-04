Aging Gracefully

On my local walk 29 March when I took many photos, I caught the colours and textures of this weathered fire hydrant marker-post on the shaded side of a road at the outer edge of town. It’s a concrete post painted yellow but nature’s been very busy adding lots of extra interest! Nearby I found a fallen autumn leaf that surprised me with its variety of lovely colours. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Fire Hydrant context photo.

Possibly the most beautiful fallen autumn leaf I’ve ever seen. A work of art!

Later Update: closer crop to show more detail from the Fire Hydrant.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

5 thoughts on “Aging Gracefully

  2. I love the different ways that you presented the texture and color of the fire hydrant marker, Liz. Each image has a different feel, dictated in part by the degree to which you zoomed in.

  3. Great colour and texture – and the last image looks like it could be a piece of textile art. Nature is fascinating! 🙂

    1. I’ve added another image at the bottom of the post – a closer crop that shows more detail. I think it’s lichens even though the ‘cup’ things look similar to fungus (is that what you’re referring to?). Fascinating microcosm of living things and btw I love your Shangri La description!!!

