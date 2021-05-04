Aging Gracefully

On my local walk 29 March when I took many photos, I caught the colours and textures of this weathered fire hydrant marker-post on the shaded side of a road at the outer edge of town. It’s a concrete post painted yellow but nature’s been very busy adding lots of extra interest! Nearby I found a fallen autumn leaf that surprised me with its variety of lovely colours. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Fire Hydrant context photo.

Possibly the most beautiful fallen autumn leaf I’ve ever seen. A work of art!

Later Update: closer crop to show more detail from the Fire Hydrant.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)