Tapanui Living

These are from the big local photo-walk I did on 29 March. Poultry, cattle, magpies and a sweet pet dog that was out with his owner who was riding along the footpath on a mobility scooter. Bob and Buddy they were. Buddy’s tail was wagging furiously although that’s not apparent in the pic! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

I’m guessing the grey-and-black coloured bird is a juvenile as the other magpie is what I typically see. I blurred the real estate sign as it was very intrusive. Fyi the colchicum field is part of the property for sale.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

keywords: hen, cows, senior, pedestrian