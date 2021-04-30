Wild Highway

A quick ‘extra’ post. I was prompted to do this when I saw a comment conversation between two blogger friends. They were discussing how plants will grow even in the most unlikely places given half a chance (my paraphrase of what they said). Cracks, straight out of a rock, tree growing on tree, etc. So here’s my local pic of a birch tree growing on top of an old stump – by the highway and just out of town. The other photos were taken during the same walk .. pretty ‘weed’ flowers growing on the rough roadside verge (opposite side of the same highway). The pics were taken a month ago, on the 30th of March when Nigel and I took a long local loop walk. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Fun post and comment stream, Liz!
LikeLike
Ha! “Bush Lawyer” is a great nickname for wild blackberry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe, it’s perfect for this plant. Honestly it never lets go without taking bits of your clothing and/or skin with it 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Growing up, we always had a patch of mixed wild and hybrid blackberries, and every jar of jam represented a certain amount of blood loss, so I definitely know what you mean!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a surprise to find this post. Do you know whether the stump had stayed alive and given rise to an offshoot of itself, or had a birch seed taken root in a dead stump of another tree?
LikeLike
Wow you found this quick Steve! Nigel and I both think that the stump, which is big and appears quite old, most likely is some other tree altogether.
LikeLike
I call those ‘accidental gardens.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to find them, especially when they have nice bright flowers 🙂
LikeLike
Plants are so tenacious, I love them! Nothing stops them when they’re determined and we could all stand to learn a thing or two from that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In New Zealand we have a native forest vine like a scrambling blackberry that has small exceedingly sharp barbs and from which it’s a nightmare to extricate oneself. It’s the first thing that came to my mind when you said “tenacious”. The name of this plant is bush lawyer 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! I can imagine so! (But are the blackberries edible, and do they taste good if so? These are the important questions here; I’ve lost seriously so many clothes to blackberrying over the years because I can’t *not* try to reach for the extra ones!) We have such a lot of planks in the UK that are basically, ‘Right, I have made myself comfortable here, there is officially no shifting me now. I live here forever.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they’re edible although I don’t remember tasting them myself. These vines clamber all over the place (with fruit often difficult to reach), and trust me, you don’t want to inadvertantly tangle with the barbs! The settlers used the fruit – this excellent web page discusses how: https://meaningoftrees.com/2016/08/25/bush-lawyer-rubus-cissoides/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, thanks! And yes, if the thorns are as sharp as they look then I can understand not trying too hard for the fruit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not only difficult to get these things off your clothing, they cling onto your very skin and you’re lucky if you can get away without bloodshed! We do our utmost to avoid them 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, tenacious indeed then! Ouch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve also occasionally used tenacious to describe the way plants take hold and survive in unlikely places. In response to a wildflower growing out of some pavement (where paved for us means sealed for you), I once cited a quotation from Jane Eyre that included tenacious :
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant photo and such a stunning flower! You’d never imagine such beauty to arise from nigh impossible conditions. I don’t know if you saw my local calendula find that’s also a die-hard toughie and found on 16 April last year, from ‘Opportunity’: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/opportunity/
LikeLike