Wild Highway

A quick ‘extra’ post. I was prompted to do this when I saw a comment conversation between two blogger friends. They were discussing how plants will grow even in the most unlikely places given half a chance (my paraphrase of what they said). Cracks, straight out of a rock, tree growing on tree, etc. So here’s my local pic of a birch tree growing on top of an old stump – by the highway and just out of town. The other photos were taken during the same walk .. pretty ‘weed’ flowers growing on the rough roadside verge (opposite side of the same highway). The pics were taken a month ago, on the 30th of March when Nigel and I took a long local loop walk. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

~posted for Ann Mackay and Steve Schwartzman

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)