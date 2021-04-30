Wild Highway

A quick ‘extra’ post. I was prompted to do this when I saw a comment conversation between two blogger friends. They were discussing how plants will grow even in the most unlikely places given half a chance (my paraphrase of what they said). Cracks, straight out of a rock, tree growing on tree, etc. So here’s my local pic of a birch tree growing on top of an old stump – by the highway and just out of town. The other photos were taken during the same walk .. pretty ‘weed’ flowers growing on the rough roadside verge (opposite side of the same highway). The pics were taken a month ago, on the 30th of March when Nigel and I took a long local loop walk. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

~posted for Ann Mackay and Steve Schwartzman

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

17 thoughts on “Wild Highway

Add yours

  3. What a surprise to find this post. Do you know whether the stump had stayed alive and given rise to an offshoot of itself, or had a birch seed taken root in a dead stump of another tree?

    1. Wow you found this quick Steve! Nigel and I both think that the stump, which is big and appears quite old, most likely is some other tree altogether.

    1. In New Zealand we have a native forest vine like a scrambling blackberry that has small exceedingly sharp barbs and from which it’s a nightmare to extricate oneself. It’s the first thing that came to my mind when you said “tenacious”. The name of this plant is bush lawyer 😀

      1. Haha! I can imagine so! (But are the blackberries edible, and do they taste good if so? These are the important questions here; I’ve lost seriously so many clothes to blackberrying over the years because I can’t *not* try to reach for the extra ones!) We have such a lot of planks in the UK that are basically, ‘Right, I have made myself comfortable here, there is officially no shifting me now. I live here forever.’

            1. It’s not only difficult to get these things off your clothing, they cling onto your very skin and you’re lucky if you can get away without bloodshed! We do our utmost to avoid them 😀

      2. I’ve also occasionally used tenacious to describe the way plants take hold and survive in unlikely places. In response to a wildflower growing out of some pavement (where paved for us means sealed for you), I once cited a quotation from Jane Eyre that included tenacious :

        Tenacious

