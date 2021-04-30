Falla Burn railway viaduct

Yesterday as we drove home from Dunedin via Manuka Gorge I recalled some really interesting photos Nigel had taken from a side road in this area. I wondered aloud where that road is and Nigel immediately swerved to turn down the side-road right in front of us! So glad. This site is beautiful in autumn. I’ve just found (a few minutes ago) that this will change soon – a cycle path is currently being constructed through Manuka Gorge and this old railroad viaduct will once again be a bridge! Cyclists will cross the viaduct and the path will circle down to the road level and then cyclists will proceed to Mt Stuart Reserve. The cycle path will then continue on via Milton and Waihola.

We parked just short of the viaduct and hopped outside to explore.

Then I walked through to the other side.

Behind me, further back from the viaduct, I found a peaceful stream.

The stream disappeared under a lovely stone arch.

The article I read about the cycle path and bridging the viaduct was in the Clutha Leader April 22, 2021.

Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2021)