Old School at Hillend

We took a [very] back country route on our way home today from Dunedin, meandering back to Balclutha from Manuka Gorge via Hillend. We both enjoyed our exploration of the countryside and I loved seeing this old school at Hillend. It has a dual-purpose tennis and netball court and miscellaneous pieces of playground equipment. I think it may have been named Stony Creek School in its time. Also, Hillend still boasts a community hall and we could see work being done on it (thanks in large part to the Provincial Growth Fund I believe).

Hillend, Clutha District, New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “Old School at Hillend

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: