We took a [very] back country route on our way home today from Dunedin, meandering back to Balclutha from Manuka Gorge via Hillend. We both enjoyed our exploration of the countryside and I loved seeing this old school at Hillend. It has a dual-purpose tennis and netball court and miscellaneous pieces of playground equipment. I think it may have been named Stony Creek School in its time. Also, Hillend still boasts a community hall and we could see work being done on it (thanks in large part to the Provincial Growth Fund I believe).

Hillend, Clutha District, New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)