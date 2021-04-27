Autumn Rural

Driving home on 17 April, nearly there and just on sunset. I asked Nigel to pull over because I’ve been wanting to get a few photos of this large field of round bales – they’re either hay or straw. Behind them (which is east) are the locally iconic Blue Mountains located right behind our town of Tapanui. West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The next pic is taken further to the left …

swinging back in the opposite direction (to the right of the first pic) …

pulling back and getting the tree …

and further right again, you can see our car parked on the highway verge.

These young cows watched my every move from t’other side of the road!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)