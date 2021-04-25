Flowers and Fleece

When I wandered up the road to the outskirts of town on 29 March, I found the sheep in with the colchicum (autumn crocus). It was a really perfect autumn morning. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The field is also lovely further to the right, which is closer to the house.

Next photo is cropped to panorama and best viewed large …

hint: ~if you want to see the sweetest spring lamb photos, go see Lambing Around by Ellen Jennings.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. Are both the purple and white flowers crocuses? I didn’t realize they grew so tall. I always think of crocus as a ground-hugger, but of course these could be a different species. I can’t remember ever seeing a crocus in real life, so I’m certainly not knowledgeable.

