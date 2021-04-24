Ettrick Autumn

We drove through Ettrick on 17 April, returning from Roxburgh. You may remember I shared rock photos recently from Rocky Roxburgh. Same day. Ettrick is a tiny settlement on our route, the last Central Otago town before we take the Moa Flat route home to Tapanui. The area is mostly orchards and farms. These are orchard photos. Pure autumn!
Poplar hedge in late afternoon, looking toward Ettrick. Behind the hedge is an apple orchard.
Apples ready for harvest.
Poplar hedge in late afternoon, this time looking at our route home.
Apple orchard context. Everything ready for the next day’s picking, I guess.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wow those trees are loaded, looks like you had a great year for apples.
At certain times of the year, when Canadian apples aren’t yet being harvested, I get NZ apples at my grocery store. Some very good ones. 🍎
That’s a nice hedge. Did you pick any apples?
Bought some at an orchard shop prior to this. I also got Comice pears (and they’re super delicious). “Comice pears are a French variety that is known as one of the sweetest and juiciest of all of the European varieties favored for fresh eating.”
