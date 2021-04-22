By gum trees I’m referring to Eucalypts or Eucalyptus species, generally from Australia. There’s a fair few planted here in New Zealand, in plantations and on farms. We see them all the time and ‘blue gum’ is always on offer among the types of firewood for sale. The first three photos are of a single gum tree in Tapanui and the last photo is one that was shared on twitter recently.

This gum tree (first 3 photos) is by a dam that’s on the property of our local plant nursery. I took these on 29 March, the day I went on a local walk and took over 300 photos! Tapanui, New Zealand.

Gums like this self-shed a lot of bark as you can see in the 2nd and 3rd photos.

When I requested permission to post this photo on my blog, the photographer said “Hi Liz, yes that’s fine. It’s out the front of my place. The rain brought out the colours!” and in another reply to me, “Yes, l was amazed at burgundy! You don’t see it when it’s dry”. To someone else she referred to it as “a surprise”. From those comments I take it that this vibrantly colourful appearance is rarely apparent. Mornington Peninsula, Australia.

photo credit: Pam Mars / twitter @PamMars05469311

~another colourful gum trunk I recently featured was the Rainbow Gum.

Text and first 3 photos by Liz, last photo by Pam Mars; Exploring Colour (2021)