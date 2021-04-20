Cute as a button

These red toadstools at Maple Glen garden in Glenham, Southland, New Zealand were adorable and as you now know I took lots of photos! They’re one of the joys of the autumn season. Toadstool photos I’ve already posted .. one at Autumn Easter and five at Murder and Mayhem. We visited on 04 April 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on "Cute as a button

Add yours

    1. In the autumn season take a look around birch trees – that’s where I usually see them. I think I also have found them near pine trees. I hope you get to see some!

