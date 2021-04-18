White In Autumn

I doubt people think of white when considering autumn colours but when we arrived home from our visit to Maple Glen garden on 04 April I did seem to have a fair number of photos that were mainly white! Southland, New Zealand.

Abutilon.

Cyclamen.

Colchicum or autumn crocus.

White asters in foreground, and white trunks of birch trees.

Pigeon? Whatever it is, it was well into its stride!

Hydrangea flowerhead lights the way by a dark shady path.

Same abutilon but a thread of web can be seen on LHS of the flower.
~ I’ve saved this one at a larger size – click on photo to enlarge.

Cimicifuga? I liked how there were green heads mixed in with the white.

Japanese anemone.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. I like the autumn whites – there’s a freshness to them that keeps the summer feeling going for a little bit longer before everything seems to be on its way out. We have the white anemone in the garden here – I’d love to have the abutilon too.

