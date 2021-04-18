White In Autumn

I doubt people think of white when considering autumn colours but when we arrived home from our visit to Maple Glen garden on 04 April I did seem to have a fair number of photos that were mainly white! Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Abutilon.

Cyclamen.

Colchicum or autumn crocus.

White asters in foreground, and white trunks of birch trees.

Pigeon? Whatever it is, it was well into its stride!

Hydrangea flowerhead lights the way by a dark shady path.

Same abutilon but a thread of web can be seen on LHS of the flower.

~ I’ve saved this one at a larger size – click on photo to enlarge.

Cimicifuga? I liked how there were green heads mixed in with the white.

Japanese anemone.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)