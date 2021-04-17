Rocky Roxburgh

Today in the late afternoon we were in Roxburgh and stopped at a reserve to look at some trees, then decided to climb a nearby hillside to see what lay at the top. Rocks! Roxburgh is a bustling little town in the south of Central Otago, a district renowned for dry, rugged, rocky landscapes. New Zealand. ~autumn here!
The rocks are part of the extensive golf course. There were no golfers so we weren’t in any danger of ricocheting golf balls!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I learned to love rugged, rocky landscapes when I lived in southern Arizona for three years when I was in the Army. I love the different color variations and patterns in the rocks there.
looks like a challenging course, but interesting obstacles. Really vivid striations on those rocks!
When I read ” we were in Roxburgh and stopped at a reserve to look at some trees, then decided to climb…” I was sure I was about to see some photos of you climbing trees! No matter. The rocks are attractive, too, and you still got your climb.
Hahaha .. I never was a good tree climber! I noticed some trees had bunches of something among the foliage and we stopped to see what they were. They were bunches or clusters of propellor-shaped seedheads. Interesting. Weren’t too sure about the identity of the trees though.
