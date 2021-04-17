Rocky Roxburgh

Today in the late afternoon we were in Roxburgh and stopped at a reserve to look at some trees, then decided to climb a nearby hillside to see what lay at the top. Rocks! Roxburgh is a bustling little town in the south of Central Otago, a district renowned for dry, rugged, rocky landscapes. New Zealand. ~autumn here!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The rocks are part of the extensive golf course. There were no golfers so we weren’t in any danger of ricocheting golf balls!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)