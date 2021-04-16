Feeling sad after finding out today about the death of a young 13-year old Latino boy Adam Toledo in Chicago USA, killed by police. Only 13 years old! These photos of a lone tree at Maple Glen garden in moody weather are chosen as an expression of my sorrow at Adam’s death.

Lone tree at Maple Glen, Southland, New Zealand.

~the flowers are colchicum (autumn crocus) in mauve and white.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)