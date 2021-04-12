Swan Family Outing Maple Glen Garden, Southland, New Zealand.Easter Sunday, 04 April 2021 ~Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Swan Family Outing” Add yours Oh, my gracious. They are darling. I presume the babies will turn black, too? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply At last I have a fellow admirer of this beautiful family, aren’t they special? The babies will turn black eventually but I’m unfamiliar with the in-between stage. When I see swans, which is just occasionally, I’ll try to spot older youngsters that are in the transition stage and get photos! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Oh, my gracious. They are darling. I presume the babies will turn black, too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At last I have a fellow admirer of this beautiful family, aren’t they special? The babies will turn black eventually but I’m unfamiliar with the in-between stage. When I see swans, which is just occasionally, I’ll try to spot older youngsters that are in the transition stage and get photos!
LikeLike