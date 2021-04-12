Swan Family Outing

Maple Glen Garden, Southland, New Zealand.
Easter Sunday, 04 April 2021 ~Liz. Click on photo to enlarge.

2 thoughts on “Swan Family Outing

Add yours

    1. At last I have a fellow admirer of this beautiful family, aren’t they special? The babies will turn black eventually but I’m unfamiliar with the in-between stage. When I see swans, which is just occasionally, I’ll try to spot older youngsters that are in the transition stage and get photos!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: