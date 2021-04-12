Lens-Artists Challenge #143: Colorful April. I couldn’t resist posting to Amy’s challenge of Colorful April because we’d visited Maple Glen Garden on 04 April 2021 and I’d taken plenty of colourful images. In New Zealand it’s now AUTUMN.

We’d arrived at the garden earlier in the day to heavy rain and had to drive some distance to escape into a cafe. On our return in the afternoon the weather was still threatening but we got away with it and spent some wonderful hours wandering around what is one of our favourite gardens!

Maple Glen Garden is at Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

Colourful / Colorful April (Autumn)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)