Lens-Artists Challenge #143: Colorful April. I couldn’t resist posting to Amy’s challenge of Colorful April because we’d visited Maple Glen Garden on 04 April 2021 and I’d taken plenty of colourful images. In New Zealand it’s now AUTUMN.
We’d arrived at the garden earlier in the day to heavy rain and had to drive some distance to escape into a cafe. On our return in the afternoon the weather was still threatening but we got away with it and spent some wonderful hours wandering around what is one of our favourite gardens!
Maple Glen Garden is at Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.
Colourful / Colorful April (Autumn)
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wow. I love those bursts of color, Liz. It may be autumn there, but you have an incredible amount of amazing colors. I love the shot of the black swans with the cygnets–so cute. It was cool that you even were able to include a colorful mushroom.
Wow, you’ve done a “Colorful April” album in spades! (I thought that was an apt expression for a garden-related post 😊 ) Fantastic shots!
A beautiful set of photographs, Liz! You’re making me look forward to being able to garden-visit again. The fuchsia, asters and rudbeckia are all favourites that I have in my own garden, but I’d love to have the red maple and the abutilon too. (I used to have a small yellow one growing in the greenhouse in Scotland but something managed to eat a lot of its bark and it then didn’t cope with the following winter. I should try again here.)
