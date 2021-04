This evening I wandered up our street till I got near the edge of town at Hancox Park where there’s a little red tree I’m trying to keep an eye on. I’ve seen it go fiery red in a previous autumn so I’m keeping watch as its foliage changes colour. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

On my way to the park I was surprised to see a squirrel!

And oak foliage from Maple Glen Garden, taken 04 April 2021.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)