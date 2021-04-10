“Bud, it’s time to bloom”.

colours (pink), nature (flowers), nature (plants), parks and gardens
beauty, botanic garden, colours (pink), dunedin, flora, garden, growth, nature (flowers), nature (plants), new zealand, park, parks and gardens, petal, petals, pink, seasons, transformation
Pink’s not my favorite color, but I make exception for flowers, and this is a nice one. I like the juxtaposition of bud and bloom, too.
Lovely composition and title, Liz! And of course the pink; I never thought of pink as my favorite color but always seem attracted to pink blooms.
Maybe females are so conditioned toward liking pink – we resist! I think that’s probably true of me. But this rose is a very pretty and generous pink, and beautifully fragrant too. It’s name is Memorial Day 🙂
I hadn’t thought of that, but think you are on to something. Generous is a good term for that pink, and what a nice name, too.
