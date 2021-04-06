This fabulous monkey puzzle tree or Chilean Pine is just a couple of streets away from us on a private property and looks so eye-catching in autumn. It’s in the Araucaria genus and I assume it’s Araucaria araucana ~this link goes to info at Oregon State University if you’re interested. I took the photos on Monday 29 March, a morning when I went on a walk and took a crazy amount of photos!

Photos taken in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Ages ago I did a blogpost on a Monkey Puzzle Tree at Invermay Agricultural Research Centre near Dunedin, New Zealand. The photos in that post were taken in spring 2017.

In that post I also shared a link to a Monkey Puzzle page by the Eden Project.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)