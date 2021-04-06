Autumn Easter I put this on twitter today to remind northerners that in the southern hemisphere Easter is in autumn! Taken at Maple Glen Garden on Easter Sunday, 04 April. Southland, New Zealand. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Autumn Easter” Add yours Can’t quite get my head around the idea of autumn…it’s all daffodilly here! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Nice shot! I’m expecting a leprechaun to pop into the scene. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Can’t quite get my head around the idea of autumn…it’s all daffodilly here! 🙂
Nice shot! I’m expecting a leprechaun to pop into the scene.
