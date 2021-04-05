Spidery Highs and Lows

These photos of a cute spider, spider webs / cobwebs / nursery .. were all taken on a local morning walk from home on 29 March 2021. The first two photos are of the same spider which had its web quite high in a monkey puzzle tree. The third photo was a spider nursery nestled in a stunted, dense holly bush. The last photo was a beautiful web, damp with dewdrops, lying in the grass of a public lawn. There were a number of them scattered about on the grass and they were sparkling in the morning sunshine.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)