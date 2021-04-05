Spidery Highs and Lows

These photos of a cute spider, spider webs / cobwebs / nursery .. were all taken on a local morning walk from home on 29 March 2021. The first two photos are of the same spider which had its web quite high in a monkey puzzle tree. The third photo was a spider nursery nestled in a stunted, dense holly bush. The last photo was a beautiful web, damp with dewdrops, lying in the grass of a public lawn. There were a number of them scattered about on the grass and they were sparkling in the morning sunshine.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Spidery Highs and Lows

Add yours

    1. Hahaha lol .. me not a spider fan either to tell the truth 😀 and yet we’re both agreed this is indeed *so* adorable – thank you Dami!!! A spider photo “beauty contest” could be fun???

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: