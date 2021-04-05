Easter Sunday

Photos I chose for Easter from recent autumn pics taken near my home in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. It’s now Monday morning in NZ but these are photos I posted on Twitter yesterday for Easter Sunday. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Light has come into the world.

~an autumn Easter

A baby white colchicum bud (autumn crocus) not included in my twitter post:

I hope you have a happy and blessed Easter ~Liz.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Easter Sunday

  1. And if I remember correctly, this also is the weekend you “fell back” with your clocks. Or — something. I got so confused when I read that. It never had occurred to me that we’re opposite in that way, too. Thank goodness Easter is Easter, north or south!

