Visitors Are Welcome

Flowers, flies, bees and bugs from the solitary local walk I did on 29 March. Some of these visitors were unseen by me until found on the laptop screen! I welcome their presence and enjoy getting an insight into nature’s daily buzz. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The first is the only photo with no visitors. This context shot shows the roadside verge with white colchicum (autumn crocus) and orange dahlias, and in the field is a fine display of mainly pink colchicum. This long fenceline is planted with various colours of dahlias and white colchicum flowers.

A bumblebee, the largest visitor I saw.

Something hiding deep in here, a fly I think …

A fly and other tiny dots of insects.

In the next pic I was amused to find a bug perched on the edge of a petal, apparently surveying the territory.

By the time I took this, a larger bug had flown in and landed on a different petal.

Having captured their presence I thought I’d like to keep these shots on the blog, I might like to refer back to them when the days are colder as a reminder of the little locals found on warm autumn days.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)