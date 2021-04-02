Life and Death

Good Friday commemorates the suffering and death of Jesus Christ at the crucifixion. Easter in the southern hemisphere falls in autumn so the seasonal context is way different to that of northerners. I’ve kept these pics of red fall foliage for today (taken locally on Monday, 29 March 2021). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

It’s really struck me recently how different the ‘feel’ of Easter is north/south. In the north new life emerges while here in the south flowers and foliage are now in decline. Thankfully the foliage goes out in a blaze of colour!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)