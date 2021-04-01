Autumn Walk

This morning we made time to go for a walk from home, around some of the local streets. The beautiful blue-sky autumn day was too lovely to be stuck inside! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Animals.
Friendly dog and art deco gate.
Small lifestyle property. Geese preferred the chopping block to me!
This collie dog bounded across a lawn to say hello and its tail was amazing, rotating fast in big circles, like the tail was on a swivel!
Up In The Air
Tractor and plough weather vane.
Weathercock.
Crabapples.
Trimming an enormous boundary hedge on a private property.
Our walk, a circular route, had an objective. I wanted Nigel to see a golden pine tree that we’re familiar with, in the morning light … we’ve usually gone by in afternoon / evening, or on a dull day, and I’d noticed earlier this week that it looks fabulous with a morning blue-sky background. My photo from this morning.
Other plants I photographed …
Rose hip / rosehip.
Honeysuckle, this one not much to look at but oh the perfume on the air!
Pink begonia.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
weather vane, wind vane, windvane, sheep, geese, plow
Hi Liz – the man trimming the hedge – – is there a ladder on the other side, or this that hedge actually supporting his weight?! I like that tractor weathervane.
LikeLike
A lovely walk, Liz, happy to join you for the highlights. That pine tree is a beauty, and the blue sky always lifts my spirits!
LikeLike
Lot of cool photos, Liz. I particularly enjoyed seeing the weather vanes and the dog at the gate was adorable.
LikeLike
Those blue skies do make a difference. We’ve had so much fog, mist, and generally gray skies here at the coast that even blooming wildflowers have a hard time shining as they can. I like your tree!
LikeLike
Looks like a lovely area to live in… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty nice place to be and central to many of the places we like to visit. LOVE blue sky days like today!
LikeLike