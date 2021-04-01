Autumn Walk

This morning we made time to go for a walk from home, around some of the local streets. The beautiful blue-sky autumn day was too lovely to be stuck inside! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Animals.

Friendly dog and art deco gate.

Small lifestyle property. Geese preferred the chopping block to me!

This collie dog bounded across a lawn to say hello and its tail was amazing, rotating fast in big circles, like the tail was on a swivel!

Up In The Air

Tractor and plough weather vane.

Weathercock.

Crabapples.

Trimming an enormous boundary hedge on a private property.

Our walk, a circular route, had an objective. I wanted Nigel to see a golden pine tree that we’re familiar with, in the morning light … we’ve usually gone by in afternoon / evening, or on a dull day, and I’d noticed earlier this week that it looks fabulous with a morning blue-sky background. My photo from this morning.

Other plants I photographed …

Rose hip / rosehip.

Honeysuckle, this one not much to look at but oh the perfume on the air!

Pink begonia.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

