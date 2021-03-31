Trooping the Colour

We’re nearly at the end of the first month of autumn in New Zealand. This troop of red hot pokers are by a highway near home and I don’t see them very often. From a walk yesterday when we braved the traffic. Easter in the southern hemisphere where things are dying rather than rising! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I love the historical reference! Any chance the Queen will come for this Trooping of the Colors?
Hahaha .. No chance!
They seem to be a lot bushier than the one’s I’m used to seeing. Is this a rather uncommon variety?
There’s many varieties of kniphofias and the size, bushiness and spreadiness seems to vary a lot! I think this is fairly common down here. The flowers at their best command attention – they’re large and a 50/50 mix of top colour vs light colour below. Real half-and-half blooms.
