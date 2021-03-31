Trooping the Colour

We’re nearly at the end of the first month of autumn in New Zealand. This troop of red hot pokers are by a highway near home and I don’t see them very often. From a walk yesterday when we braved the traffic. Easter in the southern hemisphere where things are dying rather than rising! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)