Trooping the Colour

We’re nearly at the end of the first month of autumn in New Zealand. This troop of red hot pokers are by a highway near home and I don’t see them very often. From a walk yesterday when we braved the traffic. Easter in the southern hemisphere where things are dying rather than rising! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

    1. There’s many varieties of kniphofias and the size, bushiness and spreadiness seems to vary a lot! I think this is fairly common down here. The flowers at their best command attention – they’re large and a 50/50 mix of top colour vs light colour below. Real half-and-half blooms.

