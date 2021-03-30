Blurring The Boundary

Bright yellow flowers break through the boundary of this property in Tapanui that has a silver fence facing the footpath. We often walk by here. The first photo was taken at a very bright time of day earlier in March and when the plant was at its best. The second and third photos were taken when we took a walk last night. We’re nearly at the end of our first month of autumn and as you can see some of the blooms are finished.

Nigel took all these photos (at my request). Edited by me.

West Otago, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)