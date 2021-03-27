A Show of Sprinklers

Today we had to go to Roxburgh and we returned via Millers Flat and Ettrick. On the road between these we came across a green field with a whole army of sprinklers putting on a great show! I’ll add that this is an unusual watering method for a grassy field but it must’ve once been a stonefruit orchard and this is a modified frost-fighting system. It was pleasant spending time here, listening to the rhythmic spluttering of the sprinklers. There’s a sound that Californian quails make that I always call “sprinkler noises” when I hear it, that’s what these were like.

Central Otago, New Zealand.

The next shot is a nice splashy pic!

Nigel took the next pic. I’m a little dot way down the fenceline trying to get photos through the wires and being very careful because there was an electric wire strung along my side of the fence. Autumn foliage colours are suddenly showing in some trees but today wasn’t good for photographing foliage colours.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

keyword: irrigation