Upturned turns up, bright and colourful as ever. My much loved, signed copy, with me at illys Cafe in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. This Sunday I’ll share the story of the beautiful cover! Poems by Dunedin writer and poet, Kay McKenzie Cooke. Published by The Cuba Press. New Zealand.

About the book. And… Kay has a blog: Line By Line.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)