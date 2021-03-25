Beaut Bloom

Gorgeous flower I photographed with my cellphone in the tropical collection of the Winter Garden glasshouse, Dunedin Botanic Garden last year, 25 June 2020 (winter in New Zealand). My main photo is the second one but the first gives context and makes a better header image.

Click on either image to enlarge.

Extraordinary flower, worth clicking on the second photo to get a good look!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020/2021)