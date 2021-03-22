Toetoes Estuary at Fortrose. Our photos were taken from the coastal clifftop. Fortrose is in the far south of The Catlins, Southland, New Zealand. The location is way down south, on the south coast of the South Island. From the clifftop you can see where the estuary opens out to the ocean – clearly seen in a previous post, Ebb And Flow.

First photo taken by me. Far left-centre is where the estuary joins the ocean. Right-centre are a group of New Zealand flax plants – Phormium species.

Second photo taken by Nigel, includes much of the estuary beyond the flaxes.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)