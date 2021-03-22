Estuary at Fortrose

Toetoes Estuary at Fortrose. Our photos were taken from the coastal clifftop. Fortrose is in the far south of The Catlins, Southland, New Zealand. The location is way down south, on the south coast of the South Island. From the clifftop you can see where the estuary opens out to the ocean – clearly seen in a previous post, Ebb And Flow.

Click on either photo to enlarge (best seen fully enlarged).

First photo taken by me. Far left-centre is where the estuary joins the ocean. Right-centre are a group of New Zealand flax plants – Phormium species.

Second photo taken by Nigel, includes much of the estuary beyond the flaxes.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: