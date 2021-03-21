Leaning Trees

These trees are all on a lean because of the brutal gale winds in the south! A closer look at the Olearia traversii trees on the coastal clifftop at Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand. Fortrose is in the far south of The Catlins. This post continues yesterday’s: All The Tired Trees. Photos taken 21 Feb 2021.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I love how they bend to the wind in that very special place. Here’s a set that I found a decade ago, that I’ve longed to revisit ever since: https://krikitarts.wordpress.com/2011/11/26/magical-macrocarpa-medusa/. Some day…
