Leaning Trees

These trees are all on a lean because of the brutal gale winds in the south! A closer look at the Olearia traversii trees on the coastal clifftop at Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand. Fortrose is in the far south of The Catlins. This post continues yesterday’s: All The Tired Trees. Photos taken 21 Feb 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

keywords: windshear, wind shear, windshorn, wind shorn, shaped, bow, bowed,