All The Tired Trees

And a trig point. No mistaking which direction the prevailing wind comes from when you visit the ocean-facing clifftop at Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand. South coast of the South Island. After initially investigating the clifftop edge area we noticed the severely wind-beaten trees and wandered over to investigate. Fortunately for us there was nothing more than a pleasant ocean breeze on this beautiful summer afternoon. Believe me, the ferocious kind of wind that forces these trees into submission is no fun to be in – we were lucky!

Trig point, a useful landmark.

Nigel heading over to the trees. The trig is out of frame to the left. Beyond the trees is a golf course.

Just some of the long line of tired trees and the trig faintly visible in the far distance.

The trees are the notoriously tough Olearia traversii from the Chatham Islands (and therefore considered native to New Zealand).

Looking toward the estuary, taken from somewhere below the trig.

The plant you can see growing over the bent-over bases of many trees is a Hebe (aka Veronica), Veronica elliptica I assume.

Olearia traversii is recognised internationally for its enormous value as coastal shelter and I’ve read it’s a common sight on the wild Atlantic way. Very salt tolerant, fast growing, takes clipping well, and it’s evergreen.

~ Fortrose is in the far south of the extraordinarily scenic area called The Catlins.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

