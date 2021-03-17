Oh The Ocean!

Ocean views from the clifftop at Fortrose in The Catlins, Southland, New Zealand.
South coast of the South Island. Photos taken on 21 February 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
New Zealand
I’m enjoying my ‘virtual visits’ to the coast! 🙂
Great! and thanks for RTing many of my tweets on Twitter when you’ve come through on that platform 🙂
