Fortrose Clifftop

Photos taken on a coastal clifftop at Fortrose when we visited on 21 February 2021. It was the first time we’d explored the oceanfront aspect of Fortrose and we both enjoyed it immensely. All photos taken by Nigel except the last one by me. The Catlins, New Zealand.

Beach below the clifftop.

Rock stack beside the cliff.

Unexpected discovery of wild gentian flowers.

Me photographing gulls swooping off the cliff into the wind.

When I posted photos of Nigel photographing the same birds (in Wheeee) Donna from the fabulous nature blog Photos by Donna left me this lovely quote which I share with you now:

‘The reason birds can fly and we can’t is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings.’

Gentians (cropped from Nigel’s photo).

Gentian flower, cropped from a photo by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except last one; Exploring Colour (2021)