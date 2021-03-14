Early Autumn

These photos were taken on 05 March 2021 when Nigel and I were wandering around the lower level in the Dunedin Botanic Garden. There were still lovely roses to be seen and although most garden plants are now past their best it’s always interesting to see them at their mature stages too. I didn’t have my camera, Nigel took these. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

‘Wild Cat’.

‘My Girl’.

From the herb garden: Leonurus cardiaca or motherwort.

Our native Astelia, in a planting at the lower carpark.

By the way, I’ve viewed some wonderful bald eagle photos today and thought I’d share the links:

Preening eagle ~by Mike Powell (North Virginia, USA)

Eagle with two young eaglets in Lens-Artists Challenge #139 – Special Moments ~by Tina Schell (Kiawah Island)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)