Characters in Tapanui

From a neighbourhood stroll this evening.
Tapanui, West Otago, Aotearoa New Zealand.
Frog letterbox, Tapanui School.
Māori gateway, Tapanui School. “Together We Learn And Grow”
Cutest-ever decorative cat, private property entrance.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
That’s a sweet idea for a letterbox! (And all cats are cute, hehe!)
I have always loved frogs, Liz, and the frog letterbox is simply adorable.
