Yellow Mystery

I noticed and liked this yellow-flowered plant at Gore Gardens on 25 February 2021. The flowers seem like Allium flowers but the ovary bulges didn’t match with pictures of Allium flavum that I looked at – so I don’t know what these are. Any ideas? Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. It’s very pretty and it has me intrigued. I think the petal tips are too rounded to be an allium. It does look as if it could be one of the tall primulas…florindae (Himalayan cowslip) perhaps, or maybe a cross with something like sikkimensis, which is a paler yellow. A lovely plant to come across! 🙂

