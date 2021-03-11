Yellow Mystery

I noticed and liked this yellow-flowered plant at Gore Gardens on 25 February 2021. The flowers seem like Allium flowers but the ovary bulges didn’t match with pictures of Allium flavum that I looked at – so I don’t know what these are. Any ideas? Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)