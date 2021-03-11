Yellow Mystery

I noticed and liked this yellow-flowered plant at Gore Gardens on 25 February 2021. The flowers seem like Allium flowers but the ovary bulges didn’t match with pictures of Allium flavum that I looked at – so I don’t know what these are. Any ideas? Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
It’s very pretty and it has me intrigued. I think the petal tips are too rounded to be an allium. It does look as if it could be one of the tall primulas…florindae (Himalayan cowslip) perhaps, or maybe a cross with something like sikkimensis, which is a paler yellow. A lovely plant to come across! 🙂
