Found these beautiful purple berries at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 05 March 2021 but at present we’ve no idea what the plants are. Just looking at them, we both guessed they might be an Australian species. Photos by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

keyword: berry, seed, seeds