Found these beautiful purple berries at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 05 March 2021 but at present we’ve no idea what the plants are. Just looking at them, we both guessed they might be an Australian species. Photos by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
After reading islandaway’s description and looking at the link, I hope you are going to plant those seeds in your yard.
I think it’s : Billardiera longiflora – Purple Apple Berry or Climbing Blueberry – metallic purplish-blue fruits are the main attraction – bears fragrant greenish-cream bell-shaped flowers in summer – attracts birds – growth variable to conditions may reach 3 metres high
Wonderful! for anyone who may be interested it is an Australian plant and I found this blogpost about it with photos of the vine and fruit in a private garden.
http://outlawgarden.blogspot.com/2013/08/billardiera-longiflora-my-favorite.html
