Purple Berries

Found these beautiful purple berries at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 05 March 2021 but at present we’ve no idea what the plants are. Just looking at them, we both guessed they might be an Australian species. Photos by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
  2. I think it’s : Billardiera longiflora – Purple Apple Berry or Climbing Blueberry – metallic purplish-blue fruits are the main attraction – bears fragrant greenish-cream bell-shaped flowers in summer – attracts birds – growth variable to conditions may reach 3 metres high

