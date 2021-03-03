Factory In The Fields

My remaining photos from when we followed the Pomahaka River to Clydevale, where the Pomahaka flows out into the Clutha River. Nearby and closer to Clydevale, when you look across to the other side of the Clutha River you see this dairy factory. It was bought some time ago by the Paris-based company Danone Nutricia. There’s no other industry near the factory, just lots of big farms all around. Danone process dairy milk into infant formula. South Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 19 Feb 2021.

There’s a sealed road beyond the dairy factory, where the truck-and-trailer is in the photo. The river is the Clutha River. You can see grass fields and winter crop fields. There’s a long, wheeled, irrigator spraying water.

And here’s a photo I’ve cropped to panorama format giving a more extensive overview.



Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)