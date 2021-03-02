Wild and Weedy

These bright yellow flowers bloom along roadsides everywhere around here. Have been for weeks. This is by the Pomahaka River at Conical Hill, West Otago. New Zealand. I assume they’re hieracium (hawkweed). Photos taken 19 Feb 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
This certainly resembles our hawkweed. I know we have a couple of native species, but I’ve only seen the introduced Japanese hawkweed, which is pretty enough, but a real pest. And I’ve never seen so many together. Perhaps the natives are as prolific as these where they grow.
We’ve seen the odd field completely taken over by them, they must be a real pest! I can’t help enjoying their cheery brightness though!
I’ve considered posting about some of our invasives, just so people can recognize them. If I do that, I’ll include the hawkweed.
