Wild and Weedy

These bright yellow flowers bloom along roadsides everywhere around here. Have been for weeks. This is by the Pomahaka River at Conical Hill, West Otago. New Zealand. I assume they’re hieracium (hawkweed). Photos taken 19 Feb 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

3 thoughts on “Wild and Weedy

Add yours

  1. This certainly resembles our hawkweed. I know we have a couple of native species, but I’ve only seen the introduced Japanese hawkweed, which is pretty enough, but a real pest. And I’ve never seen so many together. Perhaps the natives are as prolific as these where they grow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: