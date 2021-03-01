Wild In Lawrence

Saturday evening I saw our PM was to do a Covid announcement at 9pm. That had to be bad so I watched. Auckland immediately into alert Level 3, the rest of NZ into Level 2 (‘immediately’ is my word but the new alerts took effect from 6am Sunday). Level 2 limits gatherings to 100 people so promptly after the announcement Nigel got an email saying the event he was to have a Growplan stand at on Sunday was cancelled, and our car was already packed ready to go in the morning. Independently we both wondered if he could set up somewhere else on his own but it’s not easy to think of a place you’re free to do that AND be likely to get foot traffic. Sunday morning I suggested Lawrence might work so off we went. Weather was looking dodgy but happily it improved as we drove to Lawrence. Nigel found a good spot, didn’t get chased off, and had some good conversations. We ended up pretty pleased with the outcome 🙂

I took a few photos in the main street near Nigel’s display.

Lawrence, Clutha District, New Zealand. 28 Feb 2021.

The white cat arrived soon after we parked and I saw it in various spots thereafter. It has no tail, and it was road-wise. I saw it patiently sit on the footpath, watch passing traffic, look both ways when clear, then quickly cross!

The Lemon Tree Cafe.

The Wild Walnut.

In a garden this cat sat still as a statue, staring at me fixedly with unblinking gaze.

Lemon Tree Cafe (vacant) and the excellent next-door cafe.

I was keen to get photos of the lovely mural on the garden side of the cafe.

The white cat chose this spot for a while, not far from our car.

Nigel set up on the opposite side of the main street from the buildings I’ve shown.

Information about the buildings

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)