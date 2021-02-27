Living on the Edge

Rugged coastal cliffs, Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand.
And shags (cormorants). 21 Feb 2021.

Next image is cropped from the above photo.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

3 thoughts on “Living on the Edge

  1. I enjoyed seeing these, Liz. Makes me feel as if I’ve been able to get away from home and see the outside world for a few minutes – hopefully it won’t be long before I really can! 🙂

