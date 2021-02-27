Living on the Edge

Rugged coastal cliffs, Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand.
And shags (cormorants). 21 Feb 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Next image is cropped from the above photo.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I enjoyed seeing these, Liz. Makes me feel as if I’ve been able to get away from home and see the outside world for a few minutes – hopefully it won’t be long before I really can! 🙂
Powerful and amazing scenery, beautiful pictures Liz!
Thanks so much!
