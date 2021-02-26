Selliera radicans Selliera radicans aka ‘bonking grass’ on clifftop (NZ native). Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand. Shire Plants UK has more info and explain the strange common name. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Selliera radicans” Add yours So funny! How come I’ve never heard of this before? Well they say you learn something every day. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hehe .. maybe coz the common name has its origins from a clifftop at Auckland’s west coast beaches! I didn’t know either till I searched on the scientific name and got a surprise 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
So funny! How come I’ve never heard of this before? Well they say you learn something every day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe .. maybe coz the common name has its origins from a clifftop at Auckland’s west coast beaches! I didn’t know either till I searched on the scientific name and got a surprise 🙂
LikeLike