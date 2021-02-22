Red Hot Pokers Line of red hot pokers (Kniphofia sp.) in Southland, New Zealand. 21 Feb 2021. Roadside verge by farm fence.Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Red Hot Pokers” Add yours Lovely! Nicely framed between the sky and tall grass on the right. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Irene! LikeLike Reply They’re beautiful. Needless to say, I’m ready to appreciate every bit of color these days, and these fill the bill perfectly. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Wonderful! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
